Video: First batch of 5 Rafale fighter jets fly out from France to India

Khaleej Times Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Our Air Force pilots tell us that these are extremely swift, nimble, versatile and very deadly aircraft: Envoy.
 Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the IAF pilots who will be flying...

