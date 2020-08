You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third



Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 1 week ago Covid-19: Maharashtra becomes first state to add 10k infections in a day



Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India so far, infections in Maharashtra,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:22 Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News



India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 528,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:48 Published on June 28, 2020

Tweets about this