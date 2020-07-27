Global  
 

Rafale: First French fighter jets head to India after purchase

Al Jazeera Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
First batch of jets purchased by New Delhi in a controversial multibillion-dollar deal to reach India on Wednesday.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rafale

Rafale 03:38

 Five Rafale jets took off from the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France for India. The first batch of Rafale jets will join the growing Indian fleet of aircraft after they land in India on Wednesday. Indian ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the IAF pilots who will be flying...

