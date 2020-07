You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amber Heard insists Johnny Depp's bed defecation claims are disgusting



Amber Heard has denied allegations she defecated in the bed she shared with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, insisting the idea disgusts her. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 5 days ago Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp



ET Canada has the latest update on Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence as his ex-wife Amber Heard takes to the witness stand for a second.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:44 Published 6 days ago Actress Heard says Depp threatened to kill her



American actress Amber Heard told London's High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood star's libel action against a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Lawyer Slams Johnny Depp as Trial Wraps Up in London Lawyer Sasha Wass for a UK tabloid gave closing arguments today in the trial where Johnny Depp is suing them for calling him a “wife beater.: In her closing...

Just Jared 1 hour ago





