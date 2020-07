You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Announces National Garden



President Donald Trump announced the construction of a "National Garden of American Heroes." The garden is meant to honor iconic figures through history. The executive order on the development listed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 3 weeks ago Melania Trump Announces Youth Engagement Project



Melania Trump announced a new project. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:42 Published on June 15, 2020

Tweets about this ZoomieRed RT @MELANIAJTRUMP: BREAKING: First Lady Melania Trump Announces Plans to Restore and Enhance the White House Rose Garden https://t.co/vqnIQ… 1 minute ago Avis RT @ABC: NEW: First lady Melania Trump announces plans for "a significant renewal of the White House Rose Garden this summer," calling it "… 1 minute ago ⚜️⚖️ ⚜️ ⚖️⚜️⚖️ ⚜️🗽🇺🇸 RT @ThisWeekABC: NEW: First lady Melania Trump announces plans for "a significant renewal of the White House Rose Garden this summer," call… 2 minutes ago