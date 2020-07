Chloe Zhoe’s ‘Nomadland’ to premiere across fall festivals Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand, will premiere across the major fall film festivals in an alliance forged by the Venice, Toronto, New York and Telluride festivals. “Nomadland,” Zhao’s follow-up to her acclaimed 2018 film “The Rider,” is the first movie announced in the new partnership that has brought together the […] 👓 View full article

