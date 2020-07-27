|
Officer challenges account of violent clearing of protesters
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
U.S. Park Police began the violent clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square last month without apparent provocation or adequate warning to demonstrators, immediately after Attorney General William Barr spoke with Park Police leaders, according to an Army National Guard officer who was there. The account of Adam DeMarco challenges key aspects of the Trump administration’s […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this