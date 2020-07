Pakistani drone carrying guns, grenades shot down in JandK's Kathua



A Pakistani spy drone was shot down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Kathua's Pansar on June 20. The incident took place at about 5:10 am. Weapons were also recovered from the Pakistani.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02 Published on June 20, 2020

Drone came from Pakistan's Thakurpura post, major incident averted: BSF



Jammu Frontier Border Security Force, Inspector General NS Jamwal on the Pakistani drone carrying guns and grenades shot down in Kathua said that no doubt the drone came from Pakistan and looking at.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:49 Published on June 20, 2020