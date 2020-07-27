India pulls the plug on another 47 Chinese apps over data privacy and security
Monday, 27 July 2020 () India has banned another 47 Chinese apps just weeks after the country blocked popular video-sharing platforms TikTok and WeChat as well as 57 others over national security and privacy concerns.
Govt has banned 47 additional Chinese apps in India after obstructing 59 apps last month; Rajasthan governor asks CM Ashok Gehlot whether he wanta a trust vote or not; Rafale jets take off from France to join Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala; Delhi govt starts job portal amid unemployment woes; Omar...
Tibetans protested against Communist Party of China in Dharamshala's suburb on July 23. The protestors carried placards and posters with a message written on it -'XI Fails Tibet' and 'Free Tibet Now'...
United States invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the next G7 Summit. "We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity..