Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India pulls the plug on another 47 Chinese apps over data privacy and security

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
India has banned another 47 Chinese apps just weeks after the country blocked popular video-sharing platforms TikTok and WeChat as well as 57 others over national security and privacy concerns. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India bans 47 Chinese apps| More Chinese apps under fire | Oneindia News

India bans 47 Chinese apps| More Chinese apps under fire | Oneindia News 02:31

 Govt has banned 47 additional Chinese apps in India after obstructing 59 apps last month; Rajasthan governor asks CM Ashok Gehlot whether he wanta a trust vote or not; Rafale jets take off from France to join Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala; Delhi govt starts job portal amid unemployment woes; Omar...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India Bans 47 More Chinese Apps, Following Ban of 59 in June [Video]

India Bans 47 More Chinese Apps, Following Ban of 59 in June

The Indian government has banned an additional 47 Chinese apps, including Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite and more.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:50Published
Tibetans protest against Communist Party of China in HP's Mcleodganj [Video]

Tibetans protest against Communist Party of China in HP's Mcleodganj

Tibetans protested against Communist Party of China in Dharamshala's suburb on July 23. The protestors carried placards and posters with a message written on it -'XI Fails Tibet' and 'Free Tibet Now'...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published
India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo [Video]

India is arising partner of US in defense and security: Pompeo

United States invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the next G7 Summit. "We have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

India is reportedly looking to ban 275 more Chinese apps — including PUBG

 Last month, India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser after tension between both nations at the border. The country’s government is...
The Next Web

TikTok gave rural Indian women fame and fun; 10,000 US jobs promise

TikTok gave rural Indian women fame and fun; 10,000 US jobs promise New Delhi (AFP) July 22, 2020 When India banned TikTok, it closed a window to the wider world for legions of women outside the big cities that provided fun,...
Energy Daily


Tweets about this

NewsVerses

NewsVerses India pulls the plug on another 47 Chinese apps over data privacy and security - NewsVerses @… https://t.co/RIQa9pTwfl 5 seconds ago

EFrazier512

Deplorable Digital Warrior RT @Chris_1791: India pulls the plug on another 47 Chinese apps over data privacy and security https://t.co/uL6sx9z2SZ via @foxnews 13 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris India pulls the plug on another 47 Chinese apps over data privacy and security https://t.co/uL6sx9z2SZ via @foxnews 16 minutes ago