News24.com | Banksy to donate money from sale of artwork to Palestinian hospital Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

British street artist Banksy is to donate the proceeds from the auction of one of his works, valued at over $1 million, to a Palestinian hospital. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Banksy's donated Mediterranean 'triptych' sells for $2.3 million The British artist sold his triptych, "Mediterranean sea view 2017," at a Sotheby’s auction to raise money for a Bethlehem hospital. It is one of several...

Deutsche Welle 13 hours ago





Tweets about this