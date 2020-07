Lawmaker criticized for honoring Confederate, KKK figure Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawmaker is facing sharp criticism, including a call to resign, for participating in a celebration marking the birthday of a Confederate general who was also an early Ku Klux Klan leader. Rep. Will Dismukes of Prattville on Sunday attended a gathering to remember Nathan Bedford Forrest and posted a […] 👓 View full article

