Mysterious seeds are being sent to Americans, possibly from China Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

People in multiple states have gotten unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail in recent days, prompting various agriculture departments to advise recipients not to plant them. The seeds appear to be from China, according to several of the agriculture departments. It’s unclear what type of seeds are inside the packages. Kansas, Louisiana, Virginia and […] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this