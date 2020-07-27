Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada Revenue Agency extends tax payment deadline to Sept. 30

CTV News Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Anyone who owes the federal government taxes will now have until the end of September to pay. The Canada Revenue Agency says the payment deadline has been moved to Sept. 30.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Millions Of Americans Still Need To File Their Taxes [Video]

Millions Of Americans Still Need To File Their Taxes

When the coronavirus pandemic began, the tax deadline was moved from April to July 15. According to Business Insider, at least 7 million Americans still need to file their taxes. While these numbers..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Free tax prep during COVID-19 from the comfort of your car [Video]

Free tax prep during COVID-19 from the comfort of your car

Hundreds of taxpayers in southeast Wisconsin are filing their taxes this year from the comfort of their car. They're using a drive-through tax preparation service, thanks to non-profit, La Casa de..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Government extends 2019 tax payment deadline to September

 Anyone who owes the federal government taxes will now have until the end of September to pay as the Canada Revenue Agency has moved the deadline for individuals,...
CBC.ca

Canada Revenue Agency: You Can Get Retroactive Emergency GST Credit of Up to $400

 The CRA has paid out an extra $400 in emergency GST credit in April, doubling the 2019-2020 GST credit. If you haven’t received this amount, you can collect...
Motley Fool

Still haven't paid 2019 taxes? You've now got until September to pay without late penalties

 Anyone who owes the federal government taxes will now have until the end of September to pay as the Canada Revenue Agency has moved the deadline for individuals,...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this