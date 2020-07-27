|
|
|
Canada Revenue Agency extends tax payment deadline to Sept. 30
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Anyone who owes the federal government taxes will now have until the end of September to pay. The Canada Revenue Agency says the payment deadline has been moved to Sept. 30.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Millions Of Americans Still Need To File Their Taxes
When the coronavirus pandemic began, the tax deadline was moved from April to July 15. According to Business Insider, at least 7 million Americans still need to file their taxes. While these numbers..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published
|
Free tax prep during COVID-19 from the comfort of your car
Hundreds of taxpayers in southeast Wisconsin are filing their taxes this year from the comfort of their car. They're using a drive-through tax preparation service, thanks to non-profit, La Casa de..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:30Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|