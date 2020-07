Target Will Close Stores On Thanksgiving Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Target announced Monday it will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day to limit crowds amid the pandemic.



The company stressed, "This isn't a year for crowds." But the retailer said it will offer discounted prices in stores