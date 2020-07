You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lockdown threat amid big rise in Australia cases



[NFA] The Australian state of Victoria reported the country's highest daily increase in coronavirus infections, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 8 hours ago U.S. sends thousands of coronavirus face masks to Thailand despite no cases for two months



The U.S. government has sent thousands of Covid-19 face masks to rural Thailand - despite the country not having any cases for two months. The representative of the US embassy delivered the Covid-10.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:35 Published 4 days ago Lockdown extended in parts of Lucknow till July 24 over rising COVID cases



In wake of increasing number of COVID-19 infections in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to extend the lockdown in the city. Lockdown has been imposed in four areas of Lucknow till July 24... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this