You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Speaks Frankly About Being 'Way Overweight'



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has publicly admitted he was 'way overweight' when he was hospitalized for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, Johnson spoke bluntly about his struggle.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago Boris Johnson's first year in office



Boris Johnson became Prime Minister one year ago today. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:14 Published 1 week ago Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News



Soures reveal that The government is considering a request to allow movie theatres and gyms to reopen with several restrictions as part of unlock3 or the next phase of emerging from the coronavirus.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:00 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this