Scientists Record Rapid Carbon Loss From Warming Peatlands Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Scientists at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have demonstrated a direct relationship between climate warming and carbon loss in a peatland ecosystem. Their study published in AGU Advances provides a glimpse of potential futures where significant stores of carbon in peat bogs could be released into the... Scientists at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have demonstrated a direct relationship between climate warming and carbon loss in a peatland ecosystem. Their study published in AGU Advances provides a glimpse of potential futures where significant stores of carbon in peat bogs could be released into the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Earth’s Atmosphere is More Sensitive to CO2 Than We Thought



World Climate Research Program scientists conducted a four-year-long assessment of the atmosphere’s sensitivity to carbon dioxide, providing a better look at how much Earth will warm as CO2.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this