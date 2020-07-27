President Trump Touts Vaccine Development On Visit To North Carolina
Monday, 27 July 2020 (
32 minutes ago) Watch VideoPresident Trump on Monday touting progress on a coronavirus vaccine in North Carolina, a state hit hard by the pandemic.
"Under Operation Warp Speed, we've shaved years off the time it takes to develop a vaccine. In some cases many years. And we've done it while maintaining the FDA gold standard for safety," said ...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
10 hours ago
President Trump will tour the facility that will be producing COVID-19 vaccine and then he will speak about Operation warp speed.
President Trump tours vaccination plant 00:32
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Trump seen wearing face mask again
U.S. President Donald Trump donned a face mask during his visit to Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Innovation Center in Morrisville, North Carolina on Monday. The pharmaceutical manufacturing plant..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published 3 hours ago
WEB EXTRA : Walking Marine Meets President Trump at White House
Terry Sharpe, known as “The Walking Marine," arrived at the White House Monday. Sharpe walks 300 miles every year from his home in North Carolina to Washington, DC to raise awareness about the high..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:33 Published 4 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this