President Trump Touts Vaccine Development On Visit To North Carolina

Newsy Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
President Trump Touts Vaccine Development On Visit To North CarolinaWatch VideoPresident Trump on Monday touting progress on a coronavirus vaccine in North Carolina, a state hit hard by the pandemic. 

"Under Operation Warp Speed, we've shaved years off the time it takes to develop a vaccine. In some cases many years. And we've done it while maintaining the FDA gold standard for safety," said...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: President Trump tours vaccination plant

President Trump tours vaccination plant 00:32

 President Trump will tour the facility that will be producing COVID-19 vaccine and then he will speak about Operation warp speed.

Vide President Pence visits Miami, says 'no shortcuts' in developing coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Vide President Pence visits Miami, says 'no shortcuts' in developing coronavirus vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence said $10 billion in funding has been secured for "Operation Warp Speed," the name the Trump administration has given to the search for an effective vaccine.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:01Published
Trump seen wearing face mask again [Video]

Trump seen wearing face mask again

U.S. President Donald Trump donned a face mask during his visit to Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Innovation Center in Morrisville, North Carolina on Monday. The pharmaceutical manufacturing plant..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
WEB EXTRA : Walking Marine Meets President Trump at White House [Video]

WEB EXTRA : Walking Marine Meets President Trump at White House

Terry Sharpe, known as “The Walking Marine," arrived at the White House Monday. Sharpe walks 300 miles every year from his home in North Carolina to Washington, DC to raise awareness about the high..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33Published

Trump to see the 'magic' behind Covid-19 vaccine effort during NC visit

 The purpose of President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to a North Carolina biotech is simple: To see where the 'magic' happens, according to one of his top...
bizjournals


