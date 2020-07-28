Global  
 

Texas Governor Extends Early Voting Amid Pandemic

Newsy Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Texas Governor Extends Early Voting Amid PandemicWatch VideoTexas Gov. Greg Abbott has extended early voting for November's election by about a week amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

On Monday, Abbott said Texans can start voting early on Oct. 13, rather than Oct. 19, and will be able to do so until Oct. 30. That also means the window for voters to hand-deliver mail-in...
0
