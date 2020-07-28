Global  
 

Papa John's Pledges To Hire 10,000 More Workers Amid Pandemic

Tuesday, 28 July 2020
Papa John's Pledges To Hire 10,000 More Workers Amid PandemicWatch VideoPapa John's says it's going to hire 10,000 more workers over the next few months to keep up with demand. That's on top of the 20,000 people it's hired since the pandemic began.

Papa John's has seen more demand for its pizza as more people are staying home because of the coronavirus. 

The pizza chain also...
