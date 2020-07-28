Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, state television reported, an exercise aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington. Iranian commandos also fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Carriers Held Exercises in South China Sea [Video]

U.S. Carriers Held Exercises in South China Sea

TAIPEI — Two U.S. aircraft carriers conducted drills at the South China Sea in a significant show of force, the U.S. Navy said in a news release. CNN reports that the exercise on July 4 was the first..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to sea amid US tensions

 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has moved a mock aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the...
Seattle Times

Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to sea amid U.S. tensions

 The appearance there suggests Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is preparing an encore of a similar mock-sinking it conducted in 2015.
Hindu

Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to sea after U.S. jet incident

 Satellite photographs likely signal the Iran soon plans to use replica for live-fire drills amid heightened tensions with the U.S.
CBS News


Tweets about this