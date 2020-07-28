Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. Carriers Held Exercises in South China Sea



TAIPEI — Two U.S. aircraft carriers conducted drills at the South China Sea in a significant show of force, the U.S. Navy said in a news release. CNN reports that the exercise on July 4 was the first.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:21 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to sea amid US tensions DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has moved a mock aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to sea amid U.S. tensions The appearance there suggests Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is preparing an encore of a similar mock-sinking it conducted in 2015.

Hindu 1 day ago



Iran moves mock aircraft carrier to sea after U.S. jet incident Satellite photographs likely signal the Iran soon plans to use replica for live-fire drills amid heightened tensions with the U.S.

CBS News 23 hours ago





Tweets about this