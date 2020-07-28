Global  
 

Eid Al Adha warning in UAE: Civic bodies warn residents against seeking illegal butchers, risking health

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Dh20,000 fine will be slapped on illegal butchers.

