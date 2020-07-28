Global  
 

Belarus President Lukashenko miraculously survives coronavirus

PRAVDA Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko experienced coronavirus disease asymptomatically, on his feet. Lukashenko told about his experience on Tuesday, July 28, when he visited military unit 3214 of the Interior Ministry troops in Minsk. "I apologize for my voice. I have to speak a lot lately. Surprisingly, however, today you are meeting with a man who managed to survive coronavirus on his feet," Lukashenka said. According to him, he learned about it from doctors.
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

