You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 23 attorneys general file lawsuits



Nevada's Attorney General is among the 23 other attorney generals suing the Trump Administration over changes to the Affordable Care Act. The group alleges the White House's changes to the affordable.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago Weinstein Victims Fight Over Settlement



Newser reports that nine women who accused the Weinstein Company of a hostile work environment have reached a settlement of $18.8 million. In their suit the women claim they were forced to facilitate.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published on July 1, 2020

Tweets about this News & Quotes Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general https://t.co/EjglX0UL9y 8 minutes ago Tan Dump Lord Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general https://t.co/WGFWmMUXBd 9 minutes ago Jazlynn Bebout RT @FortWaynesNBC: The four women who say they were groped at a bar by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court challe… 46 minutes ago Fort Wayne's NBC The four women who say they were groped at a bar by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court c… https://t.co/Wkqi6yc2FS 46 minutes ago Lucky Lou Women renew groping claims against Indiana attorney general:=Why in the***are people messing with a black guy???… https://t.co/0asd8HqUA6 1 hour ago ABC21 WPTA News The four women who say they were groped at a bar by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court c… https://t.co/JCsiJ8aYCa 2 hours ago The Goshen News New lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from Hill and his retraction of defamatory statements https://t.co/UHdWT7B8NG 2 hours ago nwi.com The four women who say they were groped at a bar by Attorney General Curtis Hill have renewed their court challenge… https://t.co/erosU8LW4w 2 hours ago