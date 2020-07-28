NASA Announces Astronauts To Fly On SpaceX Crew-2 Mission To Space Station Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

NASA and its international partners have assigned crew members for Crew-2, which will be the second operational SpaceX Crew Dragon flight to the International Space Station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.



