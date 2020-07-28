Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA Announces Astronauts To Fly On SpaceX Crew-2 Mission To Space Station

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
NASA Announces Astronauts To Fly On SpaceX Crew-2 Mission To Space StationNASA and its international partners have assigned crew members for Crew-2, which will be the second operational SpaceX Crew Dragon flight to the International Space Station as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: How to Watch NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Return to Earth

How to Watch NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 Return to Earth 01:35

 After a successful launch and stay at the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are gearing up for a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Adorable 'Cosmic Caterpillar' is a Hungry, Wanna-Be Star [Video]

Adorable 'Cosmic Caterpillar' is a Hungry, Wanna-Be Star

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured the celestial creepy crawler that's fighting to produce a star as it gets blasted by powerful stellar winds.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:52Published
Telescope Captures China’s Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Zipping Towards Mars [Video]

Telescope Captures China’s Tianwen-1 Spacecraft Zipping Towards Mars

China recently launched their Tianwen-1 Mars mission, and NASA’s Asteroid Watch shared a video of the spacecraft on its way to the Red Planet.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published
NASA Observatory Catches the Moon Going in Reverse [Video]

NASA Observatory Catches the Moon Going in Reverse

While NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory had its eye on the sun, it captured a unique lunar transit that makes it appear to suddenly reverse course.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA plans to bring astronauts back to Earth in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship on August 2. The process is Elon Musk's biggest worry.

NASA plans to bring astronauts back to Earth in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship on August 2. The process is Elon Musk's biggest worry. · After launching two NASA astronauts into orbit in May, SpaceX is now set to bring them back from the International Space Station on August 2 in the same...
Business Insider Also reported by •TechCrunchSpace Daily

SpaceX Uses Falcon 9 Again to Launch Rocket, Incredible Footage

 SpaceX's latest mission's off to a good start, thanks to the same rocket booster that launched NASA astronauts on their journey to the International Space...
TMZ.com Also reported by •cbs4.comCBS News

Top 10 things to know for NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 return

Top 10 things to know for NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 return Houston TX (SPX) Jul 28, 2020 History was made May 30 when NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley launched from American soil in a commercially...
Space Daily Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this