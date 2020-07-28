|
Democrats slam Trump push for new FBI building in virus bill
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of self-dealing as the White House pushes Senate Republicans to include nearly $1.8 billion to rebuild the FBI headquarters on its current site in downtown Washington as part of a new coronavirus aid package. Democrats have long accused Trump of a conflict of interest over the […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this