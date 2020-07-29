Global  
 

In Viral Video, Doctor Falsely Touts Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 ‘Cure’

FactCheck.org Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
In Viral Video, Doctor Falsely Touts Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 ‘Cure’A widely shared video, featuring a doctor falsely claiming hydroxychloroquine is a “cure” for COVID-19, ignited an online storm that resulted in the video being pulled by social media platforms. There is no known cure for COVID-19, and current scientific evidence hasn't found that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment.

The post In Viral Video, Doctor Falsely Touts Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 ‘Cure’ appeared first on FactCheck.org.
Video Credit: euronews (in English)
News video: Viral 'misinformation' video about hydroxychloroquine causes problems for social media platforms

Viral 'misinformation' video about hydroxychloroquine causes problems for social media platforms 04:00

 Hydroxychloroquine has trended again following the release of a viral video. No, it has still not been found to treat COVID-19.

