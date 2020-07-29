In Viral Video, Doctor Falsely Touts Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 ‘Cure’ Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A widely shared video, featuring a doctor falsely claiming



The post In Viral Video, Doctor Falsely Touts Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 ‘Cure’ appeared first on FactCheck.org. A widely shared video, featuring a doctor falsely claiming hydroxychloroquine is a “cure” for COVID-19, ignited an online storm that resulted in the video being pulled by social media platforms. There is no known cure for COVID-19, and current scientific evidence hasn't found that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment.The post In Viral Video, Doctor Falsely Touts Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 ‘Cure’ appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article

