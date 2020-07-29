The New Viral Video Of Doctors Talking About Coronavirus That Facebook, YouTube And Twitter Have Removed – OpEd
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () This week, video of a Washington, DC press conference of doctors was racking up millions of views. In the Monday press conference, several doctors of the group America’s Frontline Doctors challenged much of the party line that has been pushed for months by many people in media and government about coronavirus and how it should...
North Korea has declared a state of emergency after Kim Jong-un chaired an emergency politburo meeting about a suspected case of Covid-19.
State media said the person defected to South Korea three years ago, before illegally crossing back into the North in the last few days.
After tests, the...