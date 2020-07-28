Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barr Clashes With House Democrats, Defending Responses to Protests and Russia Inquiry

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr vigorously defended the federal response to nationwide protests and civil unrest in a combative congressional hearing on Tuesday where Democrats accused him and other Trump administration officials of suppressing protesters’ rights in an overly violent crackdown. The attorney general also insisted that he intervened in the criminal cases of President Donald […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests

Barr fends off Democrats' attacks over protests 03:35

 In a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr denied accusations by House Democrats that he is doing President Trump's bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities. Lisa Bernhard reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Despite Calls From President Trump and AG Bill Bar, Justice Dept. Finds No Links Between Protestors and Antifa in Federal Cases [Video]

Despite Calls From President Trump and AG Bill Bar, Justice Dept. Finds No Links Between Protestors and Antifa in Federal Cases

As President Trump and Attorney General Bill Bar continue to blame the violence at protests around the country on antifa, the anti-facist movement, a new report from Barr’s Justice Department shows..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Barr Clashes With House Democrats in Testimony, Defending Protests Response

 The deployment of federal agents to confront protesters and rioters and attacks on the Russia investigation highlighted a contentious hearing.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

German_Dictator

Captor Zone https://t.co/kAPiupXjUG Barr Clashes With House Democrats in Testimony, Defending Protests Response Our Hashtag #topenews #trumpelection2020 13 minutes ago

TruthSeeker____

#SeekingTheTruth Barr Clashes With House Democrats in Testimony, Defending Protests Response https://t.co/PWmI8B9PvF 13 minutes ago

MaryKatherine70

Mary Marineau Barr Clashes With House Democrats in Testimony, Defending Protests Response https://t.co/358BHX12Pu 25 minutes ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Barr Clashes With House Democrats in Testimony, Defending Protests Response - https://t.co/y7LO84kjrK 25 minutes ago

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News Barr Clashes With House Democrats in Testimony, Defending Protests Response https://t.co/KsuMIQxnsD #News 28 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Barr Clashes With House Democrats in Testimony, Defending Protests Response https://t.co/QDB8x9vL1P 28 minutes ago

sba1211

(((Susan Adamec))) RT @ABCWorldNews: CLASHES WITH LAWMAKERS: AG William Barr testified before the House Judiciary Committee for the first time, being grilled… 28 minutes ago

crosa1988

Weareone Barr clashes with Democrats over policing and Roger Stone sentencing at fiery Hill hearing https://t.co/PaRVZDQ2AD 35 minutes ago