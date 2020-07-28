Barr Clashes With House Democrats, Defending Responses to Protests and Russia Inquiry
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () Attorney General William Barr vigorously defended the federal response to nationwide protests and civil unrest in a combative congressional hearing on Tuesday where Democrats accused him and other Trump administration officials of suppressing protesters’ rights in an overly violent crackdown. The attorney general also insisted that he intervened in the criminal cases of President Donald […]
