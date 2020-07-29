Global  
 

Take a look inside the cabin of Virgin Galactic’s spaceship, where flights cost US$250,000

CTV News Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Virgin Galactic has unveiled the cabin design for the spaceship they are hoping will carry hundreds of tourists into space in the near future.
 Aspiring astronauts and space enthusiasts around the world now have theopportunity to explore the Virgin Galactic cabin design and spaceflightexperience through an augmented reality-enabled mobile app.

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic space tourism company unveiled the interior design for its 'spaceplane,' which the company says will ferry tourists and scientists to space in the not-too-distant..

Virgin Galactic partners with NASA to send people to the International Space Station. The company will be responsible for sourcing companies interested in space tourism.

Virgin Galactic has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to train private astronauts and coordinate trips to take them to the International Space Station.

 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Passengers flying Virgin Galactic on suborbital trips into space will be able to see themselves floating weightless against the backdrop of...
 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Passengers flying Virgin Galactic on suborbital trips into space will be able to see themselves floating weightless against the backdrop of...
 British spaceflight company Virgin Galactic unveiled the interior cabin design of its vehicle intended to take space tourists on suborbital flights on Tuesday,...
