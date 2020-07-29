|
1MDB fraud: Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak gets 12 years in prison
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A Malaysian court sentenced former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve up to 12 years in prison on Tuesday after finding him guilty of crimes involving the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in a shocking election ouster two years ago.
Najib was calm and stone-faced...
