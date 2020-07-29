Global  
 

1MDB fraud: Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak gets 12 years in prison

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
A Malaysian court sentenced former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve up to 12 years in prison on Tuesday after finding him guilty of crimes involving the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in a shocking election ouster two years ago.

Najib was calm and stone-faced...
0
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison

Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison 04:36

 Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to serve 12 years in jail after a court in Kuala Lumpur found him guilty of corruption in the first of several cases linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from state fund.

