US Could Remove More Than 11,000 Troops From Germany
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () By C. Todd Lopez
The United States will bring some American service members home from their forward stationed assignments in Germany, while other service members will move to other locations in Europe to improve the commitment to NATO and the defense of Europe, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said, adding that the...
The U.S. military unveiled details of its plans on Wednesday to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany following a decision by President Donald Trump. The U.S. said it plans to keep nearly half of..
From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has outlined proposals that foresee bringing about 6,400 troops back to the US and relocating another 5,400 within Europe. That... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •WorldNews •Daily Caller