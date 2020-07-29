Global  
 

US Could Remove More Than 11,000 Troops From Germany

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
US Could Remove More Than 11,000 Troops From Germany

The United States will bring some American service members home from their forward stationed assignments in Germany, while other service members will move to other locations in Europe to improve  the commitment to NATO and the defense of Europe, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said, adding that  the...
About 12,000 US troops to be pulled out of Germany

About 12,000 US troops to be pulled out of Germany 00:23

 About 12,000 US troops will be pulled out of Germany. More than half will return home and the rest will shift to other European countries like Italy and Belgium.

