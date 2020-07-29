Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Most Of Stonehenge’s Large Boulders Share Origin In West Woods, Wiltshire

Eurasia Review Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Most Of Stonehenge’s Large Boulders Share Origin In West Woods, WiltshireMost of the hulking sandstone boulders - called sarsens - that make up the United Kingdom's famous Stonehenge monument appear to share a common origin 25 kilometers away in West Woods, Wiltshire, according to an analysis of the stones' chemical composition.

The findings support the theory that the stones were brought to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This deli offers a monstrous 8,000 calorie pizza attracting competitive eaters [Video]

This deli offers a monstrous 8,000 calorie pizza attracting competitive eaters

A deli is offering up a monstrous 8,000 calorie pizza which has left even the most prolific competitive eaters struggling to gobble the 1 METRE long pie up.Christian Lawlor, 36, was inspired to create..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this