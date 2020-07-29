Most Of Stonehenge’s Large Boulders Share Origin In West Woods, Wiltshire Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Most of the hulking sandstone boulders - called sarsens - that make up the United Kingdom's famous Stonehenge monument appear to share a common origin 25 kilometers away in West Woods, Wiltshire, according to an analysis of the stones' chemical composition.



The findings support the theory that the stones were brought to... Most of the hulking sandstone boulders - called sarsens - that make up the United Kingdom's famous Stonehenge monument appear to share a common origin 25 kilometers away in West Woods, Wiltshire, according to an analysis of the stones' chemical composition.The findings support the theory that the stones were brought to 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This deli offers a monstrous 8,000 calorie pizza attracting competitive eaters



A deli is offering up a monstrous 8,000 calorie pizza which has left even the most prolific competitive eaters struggling to gobble the 1 METRE long pie up.Christian Lawlor, 36, was inspired to create.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this