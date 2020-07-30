Madeleine McCann suspect's 'hidden cellar' left untouched since she vanished
Thursday, 30 July 2020 (
54 minutes ago) The hidden cellar that has been discovered by German police at an allotment owned by Madeleine McCann's prime suspect thas remained untouched since she disappeared in 2007, locals claimed.Convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Madeleine McCann: German suspect told colleague she was dead
The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann once told a former colleague that the little girl was dead.
Lenta Johlitz worked with Christian Brueckner at a corner shop in north Germany...
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:31 Published on June 9, 2020
Madeleine McCann is dead, German prosecutor says
Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is dead, Germany's prosecutor said on Thursday after identifying an imprisoned German child abuser as a murder..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published on June 4, 2020
German police investigate new Madeleine McCann suspect
A German national, currently in prison for unrelated offences, is being investigated in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz,..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:25 Published on June 4, 2020
Tweets about this