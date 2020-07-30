Madeleine McCann suspect's 'hidden cellar' left untouched since she vanished

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Madeleine McCann: German suspect told colleague she was dead



The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann once told a former colleague that the little girl was dead. Lenta Johlitz worked with Christian Brueckner at a corner shop in north Germany... Credit: ODN Duration: 00:31 Published on June 9, 2020 Madeleine McCann is dead, German prosecutor says



Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is dead, Germany's prosecutor said on Thursday after identifying an imprisoned German child abuser as a murder.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published on June 4, 2020 German police investigate new Madeleine McCann suspect



A German national, currently in prison for unrelated offences, is being investigated in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz,.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:25 Published on June 4, 2020

Tweets about this