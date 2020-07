You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Trump: Kodak gets loan to bolster drug supply President Donald Trump announces Eastman Kodak will receive a loan to help booster the country's drug supply. (July 28)

USATODAY.com 1 day ago



Giant federal loan to Kodak could boost drug production in U.S. — and hiring in St. Paul Eastman Kodak Co., the venerable maker of photographic film, is getting into the drug production business through a $765 million government loan. The result...

bizjournals 1 day ago





Tweets about this