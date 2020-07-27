Global  
 

Nasa Mars launch - live: Space agency to launch rocket carrying Perseverance rover to red planet

Independent Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Nasa will head to Mars after launching a rocket from Earth today.
News video: Fly Over the Mars Perseverance Rover's Landing Site

Fly Over the Mars Perseverance Rover's Landing Site 01:11

 The launch window for NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover opens on July 30th, 2020. Learn why Jezero crater was chosen as its landing site as the rover prepares to head to the Red Planet.

WEB EXTRA: NASA Prepares To Launch Mars Rover [Video]

WEB EXTRA: NASA Prepares To Launch Mars Rover

The Mars rover called Perseverance is scheduled to launch Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here’s a look at what to expect from the Mars 2020 Mission.

Jazz artist Gregory Porter to sing for NASA launch [Video]

Jazz artist Gregory Porter to sing for NASA launch

Jazz artist Gregory Porter, in an interview with Reuters, talks about his new single "Concorde": an ode to space exploration. Porter will perform on Thursday as part of a ceremony marking the launch of..

NASA Prepares To Launch Nuclear-Powered Mars Rover Thursday [Video]

NASA Prepares To Launch Nuclear-Powered Mars Rover Thursday

Jim Reuter, NASA's associate administrator for space technology, talks to CBS2 News This Morning about the launch of the $2.4 billion nuclear-powered Perseverance Mars rover Thursday morning.

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Launch: When to Watch

 The third and final mission to the red planet of the month will lift off on Thursday.
Aerojet Rocketdyne will help rocket Perseverance to Mars

Aerojet Rocketdyne will help rocket Perseverance to Mars Cape Canaveral FL (SPX) Jul 29, 2020 Aerojet Rocketdyne is playing a critical role in NASA's latest mission to the red planet. NASA's Mars 2020 mission with...
NASA Scheduled To Launch New Mars Rover, Perseverance, On Thursday

 NASA is expected to launch its new Mars rover, Perseverance, on Thursday, July 30. The car-size Perseverance, NASA’s fifth Mars rover, is the heaviest and...
