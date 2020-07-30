Global  
 

Pelosi Imposes Face Mask Requirement For House Floor

Newsy Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Pelosi Imposes Face Mask Requirement For House FloorWatch VideoRep. Nancy Pelosi: "Pursuant to House Resolution 965, members and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the hall of the House, except that members may remove their masks temporarily when recognized."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi imposed a mandatory face mask policy Wednesday for anyone appearing on the...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:34

 CNN reports Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Gohmert has frequently and pointedly refused to wear a mask while at the Capitol. While on the House floor during votes, he has spent considerable time speaking to aides...

