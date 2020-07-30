Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes southern California
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake centered in the Los Angeles area shook southern California on Thursday morning. The quake happened around 4:30 a.m. near Pacoima, news outlets reported citing the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake, which was felt across the San Fernando Valley, was followed by an aftershock of magnitude 3.3. There […]
