Trump suggests delaying 2020 election over unfounded claims mail-in voting will be 'fraudulent'

Independent Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump has suggested delaying the upcoming presidential election in order for people to vote "safely", as he continues to claim mail-in ballots will lead to fraudulent results.
