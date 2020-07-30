Global  
 

John Lewis, in essay published on day of his funeral, urges others to continue tradition of 'good trouble'

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Shortly before he died, congressman John Lewis wrote in an essay that he visited Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington last month because he wanted to see for himself that “truth is marching on” — and he urged activists to continue the fight for civil rights. “While my time here has now come to an […]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill

Civil rights icon Lewis honored on Capitol Hill 02:11

 A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and where his body will lie in state through Tuesday. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

