Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-profile coalition of educators, activists and philanthropists — including the American Federation of Teachers, the NAACP and the charity World Central Kitchen — is urging Congress to extend and expand emergency provisions that allow school districts nationwide to feed millions of children during the coronavirus pandemic. “We are urging you […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ross Palombo Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren https://t.co/FWN9Wcblnu 3 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren https://t.co/YbwCzFer6M #DiseaseOutbreaks… https://t.co/LtSQB5Tl17 3 minutes ago