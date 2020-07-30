Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () ATLANTA — Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74. A post on Cain’s Twitter account on Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks […]
Nearly one month since he was hospitalized with COVID-19, former Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain, 74, is still alive and receiving... Christian Post Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Independent •Brisbane Times
Tweets about this
Michael Muccilli RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, dies from coronavirus https://t.co/TG27P5h7YU 1 second ago
Paul Lombardo RT @BuzzFeedScience: Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Has Died From The Coronavirus At 74 https://t.co/wg1yD80Teb via… 2 seconds ago
Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Deadline News: Herman Cain Dies: Former GOP Presidential Candidate, Godfather’s Pizza CEO Had Coronavirus… https://t.co/xA9k83QzIx 2 seconds ago
Jared Bilby RT @Reuters: Cain was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late June after attending a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally for President Trump https://t.co/jTtcRv… 2 seconds ago
Paula Jewell RT @Acosta: CNN: Herman Cain, the former presidential candidate and former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, has died from coronavirus, according t… 2 seconds ago