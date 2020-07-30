Global  
 

Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
ATLANTA — Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. He was 74. A post on Cain’s Twitter account on Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks […]
