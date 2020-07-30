Global  
 

John Lewis funeral: Ex-presidents arrive to pay tribute to civil rights hero where Obama will give eulogy

Independent Thursday, 30 July 2020
Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush have arrived at Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis as Barack Obama plans to deliver a eulogy. After the coffin was carried into the Atlanta church on Thursday morning, the service began with a moment of silence as more than 500 churches across the country rang bells 80 times to honour the late congressman, who died at the age of 80. While past presidents were expected to feature in the funeral, Donald Trump has indicated that he wouldn't be attending. Reverend Raphael Warnock invoked the current president as he welcomed mourners to the spiritual home of Lewis, saying they were summoned to honour the civil rights hero as "some in high office" are much better at division than vision. "In a moment when there is so much political cynicism and narcissism that masquerades as Patriotism, here lies a true American patriot who risked his life and limb for the hope and the promise of democracy," Mr Warnock said. Mr Warnock added that while they had come to say farewell to a friend, these difficult days made grieving more challenging. "At a time we would find comfort embracing one another, love compels us to socially distance from one another," he said.
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...

