Belarus detains 33 suspected Russian mercenaries clad in 'military-style clothing'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Nearly three dozen suspected Russian mercenaries clad in “military-style clothing” have been detained in Belarus over accusations of trying to destabilize the country ahead of its upcoming presidential election. 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Belarus detains 32 foreign military contractors from the Wagner Group

Belarus detains 32 foreign military contractors from the Wagner Group 01:13

 Belarusian law enforcement officers have detained militants of the Russian private military company Wagner near Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday (July 29). According to the story, over 200 militants arrived in Belarus to destabilize the situation during the election campaign. The Russians had a small...

