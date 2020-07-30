Belarus detains 33 suspected Russian mercenaries clad in 'military-style clothing'
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Nearly three dozen suspected Russian mercenaries clad in “military-style clothing” have been detained in Belarus over accusations of trying to destabilize the country ahead of its upcoming presidential election.
Belarusian law enforcement officers have detained militants of the Russian private military company Wagner near Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday (July 29).
According to the story, over 200 militants arrived in Belarus to destabilize the situation during the election campaign. The Russians had a small...