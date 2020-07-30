Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50 States, USDA Warns Of Mystery Seeds

Newsy Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoAll 50 states and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are issuing warnings as packages of mystery seeds arrive in unsuspecting American's mailboxes.

The warnings tell Americans to not plant the seeds and to contact their state department. They say the seeds could be an invasive species and could be harmful to local...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
News video: USDA Warns About Mystery Seeds

USDA Warns About Mystery Seeds

 Mystery seeds from china are showing up in states across the country.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Don't plant the mystery seeds [Video]

Don't plant the mystery seeds

Right now the government is investigating seed packets that are randomly showing up in peoples' mailboxes. Investigators say if you receive them, don't open them and don't plant them.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
What to do with those packets of mystery seeds? [Video]

What to do with those packets of mystery seeds?

What to do with those packets of mystery seeds?

Credit: KIMTPublished
Mystery seeds showing up in Colorado mailboxes [Video]

Mystery seeds showing up in Colorado mailboxes

Mystery seeds from China showing up in Colorado mailboxes

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Mystery seeds now arriving in Texas mailboxes: report

 Packets containing mystery seeds that have been arriving in several states have now been spotted in north Texas, according to a report.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Officials warn not to plant mystery seeds delivered across U.S.

 Mysterious packets of seeds that appear to come from China have now popped-up in mailboxes in all 50 states. Officials are scrambling to figure out their origin....
CBS News


Tweets about this