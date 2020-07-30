NBA Restarts Season While Other Leagues Ponder COVID-19 Plans
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Watch VideoThe NBA is back Thursday with a pair of games. The New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles' crosstown rivals, the Lakers and the Clippers, will face off.
All games will be played in neutral territory at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Twenty-two teams are returning for eight...
Charlotte Hornets rookie PJ Washington was off to a productive start before the NBA season was suspended suddenly. His move from amateur college athlete to professional NBA player meant that PJ started..