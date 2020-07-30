Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA Restarts Season While Other Leagues Ponder COVID-19 Plans

Newsy Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
NBA Restarts Season While Other Leagues Ponder COVID-19 PlansWatch VideoThe NBA is back Thursday with a pair of games. The New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles' crosstown rivals, the Lakers and the Clippers, will face off.

All games will be played in neutral territory at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Twenty-two teams are returning for eight...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How PJ Washington Spent His First $1M in the NBA [Video]

How PJ Washington Spent His First $1M in the NBA

Charlotte Hornets rookie PJ Washington was off to a productive start before the NBA season was suspended suddenly. His move from amateur college athlete to professional NBA player meant that PJ started..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 10:21Published
Shannon Sharpe agrees with Draymond Green on LeBron's discipline leading Lakers to the Finals [Video]

Shannon Sharpe agrees with Draymond Green on LeBron's discipline leading Lakers to the Finals

Draymond Green picked the Lakers over the Clippers and the Bucks to win it all when the season restarts. The reason, LeBron. Draymond called LeBron the most disciplined player we’ve ever seen in the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:51Published
Nick Wright & Chris Broussard discuss problems Joel Embiid & 76ers could face in playoffs [Video]

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard discuss problems Joel Embiid & 76ers could face in playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid shared his thoughts on his path before the pandemic shut down the NBA season. Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to give his thoughts on what..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this