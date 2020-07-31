Spain: PM Sánchez Says Europe Has Responded On United Front To Protect Citizens From COVID-19
Friday, 31 July 2020 () Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez appeared in the Lower House of Parliament to report on the European Councils held on April 23, June 19 and from July 17 to 21, that led to and agreement being reached on the social and economic recovery of Europe.
In his speech, Pedro Sánchez stressed that the agreement provides a unique...
