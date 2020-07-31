Michael Cohen Reaches Deal To Publish Book About President Trump
Friday, 31 July 2020
37 minutes ago) Watch VideoMichael Cohen has cleared the way to publish a book about his time as President Trump's personal lawyer.
Cohen reached a deal with federal authorities Thursday allowing him to release the memoir, which he has said includes "graphic and unflattering details" about the president's actions.
Cohen's currently ...
