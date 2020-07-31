Global  
 

Michael Cohen Reaches Deal To Publish Book About President Trump

Newsy Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Michael Cohen Reaches Deal To Publish Book About President TrumpWatch VideoMichael Cohen has cleared the way to publish a book about his time as President Trump's personal lawyer.

Cohen reached a deal with federal authorities Thursday allowing him to release the memoir, which he has said includes "graphic and unflattering details" about the president's actions.

Cohen's currently...
