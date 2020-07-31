Global  
 

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government said on Friday it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media businesses fair pay for news content. The government has released a draft mandatory code of conduct that aims to succeed where other countries have failed in making the global digital giants […]
