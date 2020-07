DavidsTea only reopening 18 stores as it shuts down 166 Canadian locations Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Canadian retailer DavidsTea is closing the vast majority of its stores in Canada and all of its U.S. locations following months of financial troubles and a renewed focus on online shopping. 👓 View full article

